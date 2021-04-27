CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

