NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $331.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.70 million. NOW posted sales of $604.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 404,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

