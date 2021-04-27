$0.16 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMED. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMED stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 232,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.17 million and a PE ratio of 225.89.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

