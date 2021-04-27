$7.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report sales of $7.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $13.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $76.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 563,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,659,179. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

