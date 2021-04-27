Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558.59 million-$558.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.41 million.

PINS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. 14,470,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -121.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.31.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

