WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 297.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 269,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,913. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

