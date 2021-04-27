MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $16.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. MannKind posted sales of $16.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after purchasing an additional 319,869 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MannKind by 1,599.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MNKD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.