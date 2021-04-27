NuShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $137.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00027047 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,857,267,485 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,985,367 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.