GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.70

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.70 ($23.18) and last traded at €19.60 ($23.06), with a volume of 152714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €18.44 ($21.69).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16. The company has a market cap of $515.99 million and a P/E ratio of 51.85.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

