DAV Coin (DAV) Tops One Day Volume of $1.61 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

