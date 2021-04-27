BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) vs. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Head to Head Review

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.50 $4.60 billion N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 3.02 $15.17 million N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.64% 13.14% 0.93% United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.47% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

