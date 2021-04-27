$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $122.28. 311,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,803. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $17,047,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

