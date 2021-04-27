C3 Metals Inc. (CUC.V) (CVE:CUC) Senior Officer Sells C$37,004.00 in Stock

C3 Metals Inc. (CUC.V) (CVE:CUC) Senior Officer Jeff Ackert sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$37,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,413,960 shares in the company, valued at C$237,828.07.

Shares of CUC stock remained flat at $C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 314,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. C3 Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

