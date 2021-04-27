C3 Metals Inc. (CUC.V) (CVE:CUC) Senior Officer Sells C$37,004.00 in Stock

C3 Metals Inc. (CUC.V) (CVE:CUC) Senior Officer Jeff Ackert sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$37,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,413,960 shares in the company, valued at C$237,828.07.
Shares of CUC stock remained flat at $C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 314,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. C3 Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.
About C3 Metals Inc. (CUC.V)
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for C3 Metals Inc. (CUC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3 Metals Inc. (CUC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.