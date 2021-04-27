$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.84. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

PKG stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 589,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

