Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BCLI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 347,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

