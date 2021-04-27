Polis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,015.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00205156 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.