Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0060 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $166,070.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00073795 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002847 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.