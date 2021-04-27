Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $63.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $247.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 201,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

