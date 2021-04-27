Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post $102.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $422.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $425.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 50,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,058. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

