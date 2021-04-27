Timothy Tomlinson Sells 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.67, for a total transaction of $21,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.05. The company had a trading volume of 724,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

