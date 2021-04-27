BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE ZWH traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,707. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.20.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.