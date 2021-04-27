Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 376,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

