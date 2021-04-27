Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. 835,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

