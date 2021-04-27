ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $19.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the lowest is $18.01 million. ReneSola posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.79 million, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $149.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 1,931,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

