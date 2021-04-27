United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $25.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.48. 10,258,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,174,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

