Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $300.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.74 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $290.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,161. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.