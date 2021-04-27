CryptoPing Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1,101.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00275975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.01055030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00728247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,056.77 or 1.00078265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

