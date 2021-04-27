Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $227.50 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $227.50 million and $7.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00275975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.01055030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00728247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,056.77 or 1.00078265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,622,852 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,221,259 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

