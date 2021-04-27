Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells 39,557 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 1,172,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.