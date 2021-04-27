AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Buys $2,344,584.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 99,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00.
- On Monday, March 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00.
Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 192,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.
ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
