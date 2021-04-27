AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Buys $2,344,584.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 99,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 192,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.