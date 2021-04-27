Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 15,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

