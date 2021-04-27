Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,794. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LXFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

