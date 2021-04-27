FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 145,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,704. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Several analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

