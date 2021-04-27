$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

FTV traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $74.20. 2,081,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,234. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.