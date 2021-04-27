$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $35.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $149.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $153.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $159.44 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

LMAT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

