United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDIRF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $$46.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

