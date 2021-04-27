United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDIRF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $$46.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.