WeShow Token (WET) Achieves Market Cap of $6.28 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One WeShow Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeShow Token has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeShow Token Coin Profile

WET is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Coin Trading

