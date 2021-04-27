Delta Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QCOM traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.32. 332,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.