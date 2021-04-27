Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.