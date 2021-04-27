Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

PMBC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 27,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PMBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock worth $39,016 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

