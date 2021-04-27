Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,000. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Meridian alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.