MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 8.5% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $187,168.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.