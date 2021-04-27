Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

ASC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 518,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

