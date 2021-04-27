-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.22). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,787,000.

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,121. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

