Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Catalent reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. 774,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. Catalent has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

