Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.02). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 356.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $25.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $27.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $32.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $44.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $36.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,311,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33. Novavax has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.