Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canfor (CFP)

4/23/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$41.00.

4/12/2021 – Canfor is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

3/3/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

3/1/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

2/26/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canfor stock traded up C$0.83 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,615. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.14. Canfor Co. has a one year low of C$8.33 and a one year high of C$33.93.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

