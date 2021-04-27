Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $27.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.00. 981,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $682.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $680.35 and its 200-day moving average is $650.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.