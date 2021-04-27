$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 366,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,120. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.