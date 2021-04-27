Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective (up from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 314,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,686. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$18.53 and a 12-month high of C$42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.57.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

